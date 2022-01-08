Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.73 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.04). Approximately 60,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 46,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.71.

About Lexington Gold (LON:LEX)

Lexington Gold Ltd focuses on the exploration and development of gold projects in the United States. It holds interest in the four projects that covers a combined area of approximately 1,550 acres in North and South Carolina, the United States. The company was formerly known as Richland Resources Ltd and changed its name to Lexington Gold Ltd in December 2020.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.