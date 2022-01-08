Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MCARY opened at $23.28 on Friday. Mercari has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Get Mercari alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a hassle-free and secure way to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes and more straight from mobile devices.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.