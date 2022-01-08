Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

LON:APF opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.49. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £296.73 million and a PE ratio of -81.65.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Julian Treger sold 115,000 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.72), for a total transaction of £147,200 ($198,356.02). Also, insider Robert Stan bought 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,799.49). Insiders have sold a total of 248,000 shares of company stock worth $32,010,000 in the last ninety days.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.