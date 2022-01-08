Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 180 ($2.43) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APF. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.
LON:APF opened at GBX 138.80 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.49. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £296.73 million and a PE ratio of -81.65.
Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
