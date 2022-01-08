Berenberg Bank Increases Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 500

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) had its target price upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.39) to GBX 500 ($6.74) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

LON:YCA opened at GBX 361 ($4.86) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 343.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 313.86. Yellow Cake has a 12 month low of GBX 210 ($2.83) and a 12 month high of GBX 400.09 ($5.39). The firm has a market capitalization of £663.05 million and a PE ratio of 3.21.

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

