XOS’s (XOS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XOS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

Shares of NASDAQ XOS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million. Equities analysts predict that XOS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Mattson acquired 35,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XOS during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XOS during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,985,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in XOS in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

