Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,800 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the November 30th total of 401,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 234,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.13 million. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

