Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.31) target price on the mining company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.98) target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

CAML stock opened at GBX 226.50 ($3.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £398.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. Central Asia Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 211.70 ($2.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 386 ($5.20). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 241.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 240.54.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

