AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.40 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.71 ($0.25). Approximately 517,515 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 216,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.72 ($0.25).

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.20.

About AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L)

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

