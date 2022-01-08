Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 502,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 302,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Newscope Capital in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

