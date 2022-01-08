Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS.

RGA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

NYSE:RGA opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.26. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,245,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,114,000 after acquiring an additional 290,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,851,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

