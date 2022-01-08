Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after purchasing an additional 441,546 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,721.55 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

