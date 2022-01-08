Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 520,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $115,876,000 after buying an additional 44,061 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 29,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Visa by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day moving average is $224.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

