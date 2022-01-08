Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,670.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 182,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

