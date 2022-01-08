Grace Capital Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 433,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW stock opened at $257.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day moving average of $218.33. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.