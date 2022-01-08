JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,467 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.