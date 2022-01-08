Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $93.57 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 184.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,246 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $93,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

