Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,676,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 540,392 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $113,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.