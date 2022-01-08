Tdam USA Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 65.4% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 246,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 184.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 622,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 403,246 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 18.4% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16.8% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $175.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.