Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.77.

Shares of C stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

