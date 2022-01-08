Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,621.43 ($35.32).

FEVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($30.32) to GBX 3,300 ($44.47) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.38) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,400 ($32.34) to GBX 3,350 ($45.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 2,560 ($34.50) on Friday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,039 ($27.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($38.69). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,648.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,483.38. The company has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock bought 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,482 ($33.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,980.10 ($26,923.73).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.