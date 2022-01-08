Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. Nevro has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after acquiring an additional 302,849 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $29,826,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after acquiring an additional 213,187 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

