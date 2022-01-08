Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Head-To-Head Review

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Jefferies Financial Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferies Financial Group 20.11% 16.76% 2.95% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jefferies Financial Group and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferies Financial Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.49%. Given Jefferies Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Jefferies Financial Group is more favorable than Lion Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jefferies Financial Group and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferies Financial Group $6.01 billion 1.65 $775.24 million $6.04 6.69 Lion Group $10.23 million 4.83 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

Jefferies Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.9% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Jefferies Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group beats Lion Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group. The Merchant Banking segment includes various merchant banking businesses and investments, primarily including Linkem, Vitesse Energy Finance and JETX Energy, real estate, Idaho Timber, and FXCM. The Corporate segment pertains to cash and cash equivalents, financial instruments owned, and deferred tax asset of the firm. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

