HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.60 price objective on the stock.

Separately, upped their price objective on shares of Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

TSE FCU opened at C$0.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$611.51 million and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. Fission Uranium has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 24.46, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

In other Fission Uranium news, Senior Officer Ross E. Mcelroy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,321,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,052,111.41.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.