Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.36.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$17.34 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.12 and a 52 week high of C$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion and a PE ratio of 39.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

