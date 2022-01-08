CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$80.00 at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price target on CCL Industries and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$79.88.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries stock opened at C$65.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$66.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.35. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$57.74 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total transaction of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.72, for a total value of C$433,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,338,802.88.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.