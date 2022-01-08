ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$64.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$64.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.33.

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock opened at C$51.39 on Wednesday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$21.67 and a 12-month high of C$52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.31.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total value of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

