Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AND. Scotiabank raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.17.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.83. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$31.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at C$704,588.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

