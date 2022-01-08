$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.24 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $12.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.53.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

