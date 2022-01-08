Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By KeyCorp

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $6.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.75.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH stock opened at $285.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $210.13 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,851,000 after purchasing an additional 363,904 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $100,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after buying an additional 263,760 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,750,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after buying an additional 230,982 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

