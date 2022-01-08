Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.67.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $338.01 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $240.80 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.40. The firm has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

