Tdam USA Inc. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Tdam USA Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,035 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for 1.3% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $19,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 18.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in MetLife by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

MET stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

