The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 703,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,732,000 after buying an additional 55,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after buying an additional 23,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,046,000 after buying an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.