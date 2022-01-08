SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

SEMR opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $125,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 904,377 shares of company stock worth $19,691,766 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $303,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.