Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) & TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Financial Contrast

TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TROOPS and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TROOPS N/A N/A N/A Motorola Solutions 15.46% -370.72% 13.62%

0.3% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TROOPS and Motorola Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TROOPS $4.29 million 117.70 -$67.92 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.41 billion 5.75 $949.00 million $7.23 34.93

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Volatility & Risk

TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TROOPS and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 8 0 2.73

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $259.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.81%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than TROOPS.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats TROOPS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications. The Software & Services segment provides a range of solution offerings for government, public safety and commercial customers, which includes public safety and enterprise Command Center Software, unified communications applications, and video software solutions, delivered both on-premises; and as a service, which includes a continuum of service offerings beginning with repair, technical support and maintenance; and advanced technologies, which include monitoring, software updates and cybersecurity services; and managed services range from partial to full operation of customer-owned or Motorola Solutions-owned networks. The company was founded on September 25, 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

