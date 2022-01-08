AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Down 43.5% in December

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the November 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its position in AF Acquisition by 1.6% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in AF Acquisition by 78.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

AFAQ opened at $9.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. AF Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.