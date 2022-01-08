Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Novus Capital Co. II (NYSE:NXU) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 25,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 336,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83.

Get Novus Capital Co. II alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novus Capital Co. II by 677.3% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novus Capital Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novus Capital Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Novus Capital Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Capital Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.