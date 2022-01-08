AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $110.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE ACM opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $78.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after purchasing an additional 159,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,900,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,986,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AECOM by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,641,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,787,000 after buying an additional 98,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,209,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,892,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AECOM by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,184,000 after buying an additional 45,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

