Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 68.8% during the second quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares in the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

