Morgan Stanley Lowers Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $77.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.26.

GLPG stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $113.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average of $56.46.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by $0.50. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 36.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $75.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 2,004.9% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 701,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 668,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 565.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

