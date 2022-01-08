ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AACG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.
About ATA Creativity Global
ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.
