ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AACG opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

