iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:DMXF) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.12 and last traded at $67.98. Approximately 13,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.82.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.13.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.