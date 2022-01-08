Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STLC. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an overweight rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$58.06.

STLC stock opened at C$36.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.93. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$19.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

