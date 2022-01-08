State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 98,724 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 96.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,724 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Snowflake worth $60,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,007,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,437 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 841,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total transaction of $19,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.02.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $297.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

