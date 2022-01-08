Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,640 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,627,740. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $625.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $622.03. The stock has a market cap of $242.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.