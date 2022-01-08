Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.