Jefferies Financial Group Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $400.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.37% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $314.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $212.03 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

