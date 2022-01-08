Piper Sandler Lowers CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target dropped by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.47.

CYBR opened at $158.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -112.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.17.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

