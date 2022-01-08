Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target Cut to GBX 490

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.74) to GBX 490 ($6.60) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

ASCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.19) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 417.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

