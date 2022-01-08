The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) to “Conviction-Buy”

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $13,200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12,000.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 5.77. ROHM has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.