Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 169 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $61.48 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

